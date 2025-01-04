fb
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Detroit Lions

Jon Gruden’s Animated Breakdown of Lions vs. Vikings Comes With BOLD Final Score Prediction

W.G. Brady
Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden, now working with Barstool Sports, gave his unique analysis on the high-stakes Week 18 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. Known for his animated personality and deep football knowledge, Gruden used his signature whiteboard to break down the game from all angles. After his analysis, Gruden made his prediction, calling for a 41-38 victory in favor of the Minnesota Vikings.

Jon Gruden

Click below to watch the video of Gruden's full breakdown and prediction. Do you agree?

