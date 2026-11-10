The Tarik Skubal sweepstakes are heating up, and there’s apparently a new favorite to land the superstar left-hander. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the New York Mets have emerged as his pick to sign Skubal, ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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For Detroit Tigers fans hoping for a reunion with their former ace, the latest development is another reminder of just how difficult it could be to bring him back to the Motor City. Detroit is reportedly monitoring Skubal’s free agency, but the competition for his services is shaping up to be fierce.

The Mets have already shown they aren’t afraid to spend ridiculous amounts of money to land a superstar, and now they could be looking to add the best pitcher in baseball. Meanwhile, the Dodgers remain firmly in the picture, setting the stage for what could be one of the most expensive bidding wars in MLB history.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) during Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Jon Heyman Favors Mets in Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes

During an appearance on MLB Network on Monday, Heyman explained why he believes the Mets have the early advantage over the Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes. His reasoning centers on the urgency surrounding New York’s need to improve its roster.

“I do favor the Mets at this point,” Heyman said on MLB Network. The veteran insider also explained that Los Angeles isn’t facing the same level of desperation to improve as New York, adding that the Dodgers “are not in the desperation mode that the Mets are in to get better.”

The Mets, of course, made one of the biggest splashes in sports history when they signed Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract before the 2025 season. Adding Skubal would give owner Steve Cohen another superstar, this time at the top of a rotation that could use a dominant ace.

According to MLB.com’s latest free-agency update, Heyman also identified the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays as potential players in the market. The Dodgers remain a major threat to retain Skubal, but New York appears to have Heyman’s vote for now.

What Does the Latest Tarik Skubal Rumor Mean for Detroit?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t make a reunion with the Tigers any easier.

Detroit traded Skubal to Los Angeles in August, receiving a package that included prospects Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith. Although Skubal has previously left the door open to returning to Detroit, he was unwilling to discuss his free-agency plans following the Dodgers’ postseason exit.

What a Tarik Skubal Contract Could Cost

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel has projected Skubal to land an eight-year, $352 million contract, which would establish a new record for guaranteed money awarded to a pitcher. The current mark belongs to Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto at 12 years and $325 million. Considering that Detroit’s reported interest in a reunion involves potentially signing him at a discount, that’s a pretty significant obstacle.

There is also an important difference between being interested in a player and being willing to win a bidding war for him. If Cohen decides Skubal is the missing piece for the Mets, it’s difficult to imagine Detroit matching whatever financial commitment New York is prepared to make.

For now, Heyman’s assessment is simply that: an insider’s early read on the market, not a report that Skubal has chosen his next team. But with the Mets and Dodgers potentially battling over the two-time Cy Young Award winner, Tigers fans might want to prepare themselves for another offseason watching their former ace make headlines somewhere else.