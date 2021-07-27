Jon Heyman reveals Max Scherzer’s preferred trade destination list

After winning the World Series in 2020, the Washington Nationals are not in a place where they can even think about contending for back-to-back titles as they currently sit 8.5 games out of first place in the National League East.

Because of that, the Nationals could be looking to move Max Scherzer before the MLB Trade Deadline.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Scherzer has a preferred destination list that includes the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres (and some others).

