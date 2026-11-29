Former Michigan offensive lineman and national champion Jon Jansen has never been afraid to speak his mind when it comes to the Wolverines. Following Michigan’s humiliating 45-0 loss to Ohio State on Saturday, Jansen delivered a profanity-laced assessment of a performance that he described as absolute torture to watch.

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The Wolverines finished the regular season with a disappointing 6-6 record, but the manner in which they lost to their biggest rival was particularly disturbing. From a lack of discipline to an inability to execute in all three phases, Jansen didn’t have much of anything positive to say about Michigan’s performance.

Jon Jansen Rips Michigan’s Lack of Discipline

Speaking on the official In the Trenches podcast, Jansen explained that Ohio State’s fan base entered Saturday’s game ready to turn on head coach Ryan Day. Instead, Michigan gave Buckeyes fans everything they could have possibly wanted, beginning with a costly penalty on the opening kickoff.

“This was something that Doug and I had talked about at the beginning of the game. It was a tinderbox,” Jansen said.

“This fan base was ready to turn on Ryan Day. They were ready to see if they could buy him a ticket out of town, and then the opening kickoff, the penalty, you just threw a match on that tinderbox, and then you kept pouring gas on it for the entire first half.

“There was a lack of composure. There was a lack of discipline and execution. And when you put all that together, you get three and a half hours of torture trying to watch this Michigan team play against the Buckeyes.”

Considering the Wolverines were already involved in a heated pregame confrontation, Jansen’s criticism of Michigan’s composure was particularly fitting. The Wolverines brought plenty of emotion to Columbus, but they failed miserably when it came to channeling that emotion into their performance on the football field.

Jon Jansen Drops Profanity-Laced Assessment of Michigan’s Performance

While Michigan’s offensive struggles have been well documented throughout the season, Jansen was particularly disappointed with the defensive performance. According to the official Ohio State box score, Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns, helping Ohio State completely control the game.

Jansen didn’t bother sugarcoating what happened in the trenches. The former Michigan offensive lineman gave Ohio State credit for rising to the occasion before delivering a brutally honest assessment of the Wolverines’ performance.

“And this was in talking to a lot of the people around the program, really disappointed in their offensive line, the performance to this point,” Jansen said. “But as we’ve seen, and I’ve been on the other side of this where, hey, there’s a special performance that’s had in this game, and their offensive line, they were up to the challenge.

“They were up to the task, and they wanted to end their season trying to remove some of the conversation that went around everything that was talked about them for the entire season.

“And they showed up and they kicked our ass. I mean, there’s no other way to put it. They absolutely kicked our ass in all three phases.”

It’s one thing to hear that assessment from a national college football analyst or an Ohio State supporter. It’s another thing entirely to hear it from a former Michigan captain on the university’s official football podcast.

With Kyle Whittingham’s future at Michigan uncertain, Jansen acknowledged that significant roster turnover could be coming this offseason. However, he also pointed out that college football today allows programs to turn things around relatively quickly.

“That’s the thing in college football, everyone is a free agent every single season,” Jansen said. “How many of these guys are going to leave for opportunities in the NFL? How many are going to leave for opportunities elsewhere?

“You have no idea how much change will there be around this program. We have no idea.

“But in this era, because there is that opportunity to go out in the transfer portal and the freshman class that’s coming in, you can change your fortunes faster than ever before.”

Jansen went on to question who would step up and take responsibility for getting Michigan back on track. That question should be directed at everyone involved with the football program, from the players and coaching staff to the athletic department.

Michigan didn’t simply lose to a better football team on Saturday. The Wolverines were thoroughly embarrassed by an Ohio State team that entered the game with four losses of its own.

When one of Michigan’s most recognizable former players describes watching the Wolverines as torture and openly admits they got their asses kicked in every phase, perhaps it’s time for the people running the program to take a long look in the mirror.