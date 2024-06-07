Jonah Jackson Explains Why He Decided To Sign With Los Angeles Rams





Jonah Jackson Signs Three-Year, $51 Million Deal with Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have made a pivotal move to strengthen their offensive line by signing former Detroit Lions left guard Jonah Jackson to a three-year contract worth $51 million. Announced early in the free agency period, this acquisition underscores the Rams’ determination to bolster their protection for the upcoming NFL seasons.

Reunion with Matthew Stafford

Jackson’s decision to join the Rams wasn’t solely influenced by the sunny California weather. His primary motivation was the chance to reunite with quarterback Matthew Stafford. Reflecting on his rookie year with Stafford in Detroit, Jackson expressed strong confidence in Stafford’s leadership and ability to drive the team to success.

“It definitely came down to a few teams but here, obviously, the weather is absolutely incredibly. Every day is beautiful. But, No. 9,” Jackson said. “I had Matthew my rookie year and I knew what he brought to the table and I knew he could bring us all the way. And from the outside looking in, we had a lot of carryover in Detroit and I got along well with those guys. Greg, Brad (Holmes), Jared (Goff) and they all loved it out here and I figured they’re my kind of guys.”

Recovery and Expectations

Jackson is currently recovering from a knee injury sustained last year, with his rehabilitation progressing positively. He is expected to be fully operational by the start of the season. As he integrates into the Rams’ system, the expectations are high for his contribution to the team’s success.

Optimism for the Season Ahead

The Rams and their fans are optimistic about Jonah Jackson’s addition to the team. His strength, experience, and winning mentality are anticipated to significantly enhance the squad’s performance as they gear up for a competitive season. With Jackson reinforcing the offensive line, the Rams are poised for a promising year ahead.