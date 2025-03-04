Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Jonah Jackson Returns to the NFC North

After a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams, Jonah Jackson is reportedly making his way back to the NFC North. The former Detroit Lions guard, who had signed a great deal with the Rams just last year, is being traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick. This move will bring Jackson back to familiar territory, where he previously made a name for himself with the Lions.

A Fresh Start in Chicago with Ben Johnson

Jackson joined the Rams in 2024 on a three-year, $51 million contract, but his time in Los Angeles was far from smooth. Struggling with injuries during the preseason, Jackson found it difficult to adapt when the Rams experimented with shifting him to center. As a result, he was sidelined for most of the season, making only four appearances. The Bears, however, are hoping that a change of scenery will reignite Jackson’s career, particularly with the opportunity to work with his former offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, who now serves as the head coach in Chicago.

Bears Take On Jonah Jackson’s Full Contract

The Bears will be taking on Jackson’s full contract, including his $17.5 million salary for the 2025 season. With this trade, the Bears hope to add depth to their offensive line and provide Jackson with a chance to recover from his struggles in Los Angeles while reuniting him Ben Johnson.

