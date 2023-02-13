Jonatan Berggren: Detroit Red Wings’ Rising Star to Watch Against Canucks

The Detroit Red Wings will start a five-game road trip by traveling to Vancouver to take on the Canucks with puck drop set for 10:00 PM. The Red Wings picked up the win against Vancouver on Saturday for their second straight win and their third straight win over the Canucks outscoring them 9-3.

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Jonatan Berggren

Jonatan Berggren has been a rising star for the Detroit Red Wings this season making his NHL debut on November 10th against the New York Rangers, a game in which he recorded his first NHL point on an assist on a Joe Veleno goal.

Berggren registered his first career NHL goal five days later against the Anaheim Ducks. So far this season he has appeared in 38 games scoring ten goals and ten assists for 20 points. He has gotten hot again scoring three goals in the last five games.

He has been moved around throughout the season even appearing on the first line when Tyler Bertuzzi was out with an injury but for tonight, he is expected to be on the third line with Veleno and David Perron.

Berggren plays on the second line of the power-play unit along with Oskar Sundqvist, Andrew Copp, Dominik Kubalik and Filip Hronek.

Berggren has four power-play goals.

Jonatan Berggren’s numbers against the Canucks

Berggren appeared in his first career game against the Canucks in Saturday’s 5-2 win. He scored two goals in that game, his first career two-goal game. One of those goals came on the power play for the Red Wings.

Wrap Up

The Detroit Red Wings have looked great over the last two games, looking like a more physical team, and playing well with the puck which has led to them outscoring teams in those games 7-3 and since the all-star break, they have outscored teams 9-8.

The offense seems to be clicking at a crucial point in the season and they have fans starting to talk about potentially a playoff appearance. If they can pick up two points tonight the playoff chance becomes much more real, and this team could be buyers at the trade deadline in a few weeks.