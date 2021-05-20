Jonathan Bernier hopes to extend stay with Detroit Red Wings

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier is set to become an unrestricted free-agent after completing the three year contract he signed in 2018.

And if he has his way, he’d like to stick around longer.

The veteran goaltender is well traveled, having played for the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche before his arrival in the Motor City. And he’s in large part been one of the few positives on the ice for Detroit the past three years.

The past two seasons, he’s amassed a record of 24-33-4, a 2.96 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

“My family and I really like it here,” Bernier said. “I feel comfortable at the rink, on the ice, so it would be my No. 1 choice. I definitely would like to stay here.”

Despite the fact that the Red Wings won’t be ready to contend any time soon, Bernier appreciates the challenge of being a goaltender on a rebuilding club that’s headed in the right direction.

“When I signed, I didn’t see (Henrik) Zetterberg retiring that year, but I knew they were going to that (rebuilding) stage,” Bernier said. “It’s a great challenge, as a goalie especially, you can make that rebuild faster if you’re playing well and get some wins.

“I lived it in Toronto and the one thing I regret is going through the pain and not being there when they’re better. That’s one of the reasons why I want to stay here. I finally see we’re getting better. We got some great, young guys. I can see we’re headed in the right direction, so I’d like to see the process towards the end.”

Of course, playing for another Original 6 franchise is always a draw.

“Original Six, it’s always special to play for a team like that, lots of history, it’s a great organization,” he said. “The setup we have at the rink is amazing, the way they treat us, and great group of guys. That makes a big difference when you’re having fun at the rink. It’s not every team you feel comfortable with and for me I really like the group of guys here.

“I’m excited to see what next year brings.”

– – Quotes via Ansar Khan of MLIve Link – –