Jonathan Bernier robs Alex Killorn with lightning-quick pad save [VIDEO]

It’s one of those rare times that the Detroit Red Wings appear to be in control against their arch-nemesis Tampa Bay Lightning, who have had Detroit’s number the past several seasons.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier is doing his part to make sure that his team’s lead stands up.

He absolutely robbed winger Alex Killorn with a right-to-left sliding stop right on the goal line while Tampa was enjoying the man-advantage:

Jonathan Bernier has a message for Alex Killorn: No soup for you! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/tsyUZjvAFi — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) March 12, 2021

As commentator Ken Daniels stated, “If this house was full, they’d be on their feet right now!”

Through two periods, Bernier has stopped 26 Tampa shots.