Jonathan Bernier with highway robbery on Matt Duchene [VIDEO]

Tonight marks the return of Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier, who had been absent from the lineup after suffering an injury in late January.

And he’s shutting the door tonight against the Nashville Predators, including a sick glove save against Predators sniper Matt Duchene with just seconds remaining in the 1st period.

Duchene found himself alone in front of Bernier in the low slot, and tried a forehand-backhand deke, but Bernier had other ideas: