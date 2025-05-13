Jonathan Kuminga to the Pistons? Bill Simmons floats a different kind of win-now jolt

Detroit needs a dynamic wing. Bill Simmons proposes trading expiring deals and a pick for 21-year-old Jonathan Kuminga. We break down fit, cost, and risk.

TL;DR

On his latest podcast, Bill Simmons floated a different kind of win-now jolt: trade spare veterans and a pick to Golden State for 21-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga. His reasoning is that Kuminga’s upside fits Cade Cunningham’s timeline better than chasing pricey free agents. We unpack Simmons’ mock deal, the salary math, and whether the Warriors would even consider it.

“If I were the Pistons … let’s look at all the tape of when Kuminga played 30+ minutes and try to figure out what that looks like on our team.”



(via @BillSimmons Podcast) pic.twitter.com/XDnckXOTOl — Pistons Jack (@pistons_jack) May 12, 2025

Bill Simmons’ Mock Proposal

Simmons suggested shipping Tobias Harris and a lightly-protected 2027 first-rounder to Golden State. Detroit takes on Kuminga’s $7.6 million third-year salary and gains full Bird rights. Harris’ expiring $39 million gives the Warriors luxury-tax relief while keeping them competitive this season. Simmons argued Detroit “buys a stock on the rise” without surrendering a core piece.

Contract: 4 yr / $24,855,347 | Average Salary: $6,213,837 | Guaranteed at Sign: $11,206,200 | Total Guaranteed: $24,855,347 | Free Agent: 2025 (RFA, rookie-scale exception)

Season Age Status Cap Hit Cap % Luxury Tax Hit Tax % Cash Earned Cumulative Cash 2021-22 19 Active $5,466,360 4.86 % $5,466,360 4.00 % $5,466,360 $5,466,360 2022-23 20 Active $5,739,840 4.64 % $5,739,840 3.82 % $5,739,840 $11,206,200 2023-24 21 Club Option ✔︎ $6,012,840 4.42 % $6,012,840 3.64 % $6,012,840 $17,219,040 2024-25 22 Club Option ✔︎ $7,636,307 5.43 % $7,636,307 4.47 % $7,636,307 $24,855,347 2025-26 23 RFA — — — — — —

Contract Notes:

• 2023-24: Club Option (exercised 10/31/22)

• 2024-25: Club Option (exercised 10/31/23)

Jonathan Kuminga’s Fit Next to Cade

Kuminga averaged 16.1 points on 38 percent from three after 1 January, giving Detroit the downhill burst and spacing it lacks at the four. Sliding him into the starting lineup bumps Isaiah Stewart into an energy role off the bench and unlocks Cunningham–Ivey–Kuminga pick-and-roll actions that stretch defenses side-to-side. At 21 years old he lines up neatly with Jalen Duren (20) and Ausar Thompson (22), keeping the core on the same development clock.

How the numbers read

Player Net Rating ON

(B-Ref) Net ON-OFF

(B-Ref) Team D/100 ON (CTG) D ON-OFF (CTG) Ausar Thompson +4.3 +3.5 115.1 –2.7 Isaiah Stewart +0.6 –2.1 117.0 –0.3 Marvin Bagley III –5.2 +4.5 119.8 +4.5 Jonathan Kuminga +0.7 –3.9 113.2 +1.9

Sources: Basketball-Reference Play-by-Play (net ratings, garbage time included) and Cleaning the Glass defensive on/off (garbage time removed).

Net rating combines offense and defense. A negative ON-OFF means the team plays worse overall with the player on the court.

combines offense and defense. A negative ON-OFF means the team plays worse overall with the player on the court. Defensive ON-OFF isolates points allowed; positive here means the defense loosens when the player is on.

What it means

Thompson is already Detroit’s top defensive wing; the team allows 2.7 fewer points per 100 with him.

with him. Kuminga improves Golden State’s offense enough to post a positive net rating, yet the defense concedes 1.9 more points per 100 when he plays.

when he plays. Detroit would gain athleticism and scoring upside, but it would still need a true defensive stopper at power forward to climb the league rankings.

Kuminga’s profile is far from disastrous, and his age-aligned upside could outweigh the defensive learning curve if the price in draft capital stays reasonable.

Will the Warriors Bite?

Golden State pays a projected $192 million tax bill in 2025. Flipping Kuminga for an expiring deal and a future pick trims roughly $55 million in repeater tax. Yet Steve Kerr labeled Kuminga “a cornerstone” at exit interviews. For the proposal to stick, Detroit’s pick likely needs to be unprotected or sweetened with a swap in 2029.

Key Takeaways

Simmons pitches Detroit as a value buyer, not a rental shopper.

Kuminga solves athleticism and long-range upside while staying on rookie-scale money.

Warriors would demand a premium pick to offset losing a young starter.

Bottom Line

A Kuminga swing offers more runway than a veteran splash—but only if Detroit can pry him loose without mortgaging multiple firsts. For now, it’s a podcast-friendly “what if,” yet it underlines Detroit’s need for a dynamic wing who actually fits its timeline.

0 Article Poll Would you trade a protected 1st for Kuminga?