Former Detroit Tigers IF Jonathan Schoop Arrested

According to a report from Pa E. Evertsz of Deporteawe.com, Detroit Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop, 34, was at the center of a major police operation this week after authorities searched his home as part of a firearms-ordinance investigation, local officials confirmed.

The search took place early Thursday morning after a large police operation began late Wednesday night, which included another search at a food truck location. The coordinated action resulted in nine people being detained on Jan. 29, 2026, and multiple weapons-related items seized.

Firearms and Ammunition Seized

Curaçao police said that in addition to detaining suspects, officers confiscated firearms, ammunition, cartridges, casings, and holsters. Prosecutors declined to release further specifics about the allegations or Schoop’s possible involvement, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

A judge later ordered the detention of all nine suspects for an additional eight days. One woman taken into custody was released and allowed to return home.

At this time, it remains unclear what role, if any, Schoop played in the case, and authorities have not provided details tying him directly to the alleged offenses.

Schoop’s MLB Background

Jonathan Schoop enjoyed a productive Major League Baseball career spanning from 2013 through 2023, appearing for several clubs including the Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, and Detroit Tigers. Known primarily as a switch-hitting infielder with notable power, Schoop also took his talents internationally and suited up for the Netherlands in global competition.

World Baseball Classic Future in Question

Schoop had been expected to be included on the Netherlands’ roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which is scheduled to begin in March. The Kingdom Team — featuring squads from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Israel, and the Dominican Republic in Group D — is set to announce its lineup next week.

Schoop’s potential arrest and the unfolding investigation now put that expected selection in doubt, and his participation may be unlikely.