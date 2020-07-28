41.2 F
Jonathan Schoop, Christin Stewart both go yard for Detroit Tigers in 3rd inning (VIDEO)

Make that two long balls in the 3rd inning!

Detroit Tigers NewsVideos
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker
ViaFox Sports Detroit Twitter Account

What’s better than one home run? How about two home runs?

The Detroit Tigers hit 846 feet worth of home runs off Kansas City Royals pitcher Tyler Zuber in the third inning tonight at Comerica Park, roaring (pun) back to take a 4-3 lead after trailing 3-0.

Schoop got the fun started with a 433-ft blast to dead center:


Stewart then countered with his first home run of the year, a two-run shot to give Detroit the 4-3 lead:


BONUS CONTENT: TIGERS PITCHER MICHAEL FULMER SAYS HE MUST FIGURE THINGS OUT

It’s safe to say that Michael Fulmer‘s first game action since 2018 didn’t exactly go the way he or the team had envisioned.

In the 2.2 innings he pitched (on a limited workload) in Detroit’s home opener against the Kansas City Royals, Fulmer yielded four runs on five hits and one walk on 47 pitches.

“Just a little rusty,” he explained of his outing. “I’m not going to make excuses. I was ready, I told everybody I was ready and I’m going to do a better job next time.”

Of course, he could be excused for being “rusty”, as his last action came in September of 2018. For the time being, the Tigers plan on using him in an “openers” role, usually going three-four innings. For manager Ron Gardenhire, he doesn’t appear too concerned.

“We’re probably going to stay with this program,” Gardenhire said. “Hopefully, he gets through these three innings. He just got a little roughed up there at the end, but he made some really good pitches.

Fulmer, who could get as many as 10-12 additional starts this year, knows he needs to be better.

“I can’t really use my go-to saying anymore that it’s a long season, because it’s really not,” Fulmer said. “I’ve got to figure things out quick, and I think we will.”

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

