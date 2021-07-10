Jonathan Schoop has hardest hit ball of Statcast era for Detroit Tigers

by

It has been an abysmal series so far for the Detroit Tigers as they have lost the first three games of a four-game set against the Minnesota Twins.

Though the Tigers lost again on Saturday afternoon, they did have one memorable highlight as Jonathan Schoop hit a double that came off of his bat at 117.1 MPH, which was the hardest hit ball by a Detroit Tigers player in the Statcast era (2015).

