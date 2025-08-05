Vikings WR Jordan Addison Suspended to Open 2025 Season

The Minnesota Vikings will be without wide receiver Jordan Addison for the first three games of the 2025 regular season, after the second-year wideout was suspended without pay for violating the NFL’s Policy on Substances of Abuse.

According to reports, Addison is still eligible to participate in training camp and all preseason action, but once the regular season begins, he’ll be off the field for games against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Cincinnati Bengals.

What This Means for the Lions

Addison, the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was expected to play a major role in Minnesota’s passing attack — especially with uncertainty still swirling around the team’s quarterback situation. In 2024, Addison put up 875 yards and 9 touchdowns on 63 receptions, making him one of the more dynamic young receivers in the league.

His absence takes a big chunk of firepower out of Minnesota’s offense, and for a Lions team aiming to repeat as NFC North champs, that’s welcome news.

Addison’s Career So Far

Through two seasons, Addison has already built a strong résumé:

Career Stats : 133 receptions, 1,786 yards, 19 touchdowns

: 133 receptions, 1,786 yards, 19 touchdowns Yards Per Reception : 13.4

: 13.4 2024 Fantasy Points: 149.5

He’s a big-play threat every time he’s on the field, which is why this suspension could sting for a Vikings team trying to keep pace with Detroit’s high-powered offense.

The Bottom Line

The Lions won’t see the Vikings until Week 8, so Addison should be back by then, but for the first three weeks of the season, Minnesota will be operating at less than full strength. And in a division where every edge counts, Detroit will gladly take it.