Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison missed the game on Sunday, Nov. 15 with a thumb injury in a 30-10 win for Minnesota over the Green Bay Packers, who fell to 6-4. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday, “#Vikings WR Jordan Addison has a thumb injury that requires surgery and he’s a candidate for IR, coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters. This should be right around the four-week window.”

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O’Connell called the injury a freak occurrence and did not rule out a short-term injured reserve move, which is what the coach’s four-week framing points to: a short-term IR stint sidelines a player for a minimum of four games.

Addison this season has caught 18 passes for 277 yards receiving and one touchdown, along with averaging 15.4 yards per reception. He has been targeted 35 times, and he has not topped 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Vikings’ Next Four Games Without Addison

The next four games for the Vikings are against the San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, Nov. 22), the Atlanta Falcons (Nov. 29), the Carolina Panthers (Dec. 6), and the New England Patriots (Thursday, Dec. 10). Even without Addison they should go 3-1 at a minimum. Addison is a huge part of the Vikings offense, but it isn’t like Justin Jefferson is injured for them. At the moment, the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota are all 7-2 in the NFC North, but Detroit is in first in the division.

Jordan Addison Could Return for the Dec. 20 Lions Rematch

All four of those games come before Minnesota hosts Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 20, so the four-week window O’Connell described would line up with Addison back on the field for the rematch. That Sunday night meeting could very well be a huge game for playoff positioning in the NFC. The divisional games are going to matter moving forward. Having Addison injured for the Vikings means that others will have to step up in the meantime for them.