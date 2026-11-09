The Philadelphia Eagles made a blockbuster move ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, and the Jordan Davis trade could have major implications.

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According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are trading star defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a package that includes a first-round draft pick.

“BREAKING: The #Eagles are trading DT Jordan Davis to the #Jaguars for a package that includes a first round pick, per sources,” Schultz reported on X.

UPDATE: The Jaguars are sending a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for Davis, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The NFL has since confirmed the trade.

The move is a stunning departure for Philadelphia, which signed Davis to a lucrative contract extension earlier this year.

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jacksonville Jaguars Land Jordan Davis in Eagles Trade

Davis, the 13th overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Georgia, has developed into one of the NFL’s most imposing interior defensive linemen. His combination of size, athleticism, and run-stopping ability has made him an important part of Philadelphia’s defense.

Earlier this year, the Eagles agreed to a three-year, $78 million contract extension with Davis that included $65 million guaranteed. That makes the decision to move him particularly surprising, though Philadelphia comes to the deadline at 2-7 after a seventh straight loss, the worst record in the NFC.

For Jacksonville, Davis is another significant investment in its defensive front. ESPN reported he was the Jaguars’ third trade for a defensive player on Monday, after they acquired safety Jessie Bates III from the Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux from the New Orleans Saints.

Eagles Make Surprising Trade Deadline Decision

The trade also raises questions about Philadelphia’s long-term plans along the defensive line. Moving a recently extended player of Davis’ caliber is an unusual step, and ESPN reported the Eagles are now poised to hold 10 selections in the first two rounds of the next three drafts.

With the NFL trade deadline arriving Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, this could be one of the biggest moves of the week.