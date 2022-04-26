Jordan Davis Isn’t Worth A First Round Pick

https://youtu.be/mg_WQR7jQxk

Note: This show is produced for visual effect and designed to be seen and heard. It is mostly conversational in nature. If you are able, we strongly encourage you to watch the video or download the Podcast, which includes emotion and emphasis that’s not on the page. Transcripts are generated using a combination of speech recognition software and human transcribers and may contain errors. Please check the corresponding video or podcast before quoting in print or commenting about errors.

Video Transcription is provided below

Please watch the video above

Paul Rochon: One of the most absurd things that I’ve heard in this entire draft process, but I’ve heard it from a lot of different places and I’m not going to say this is in majority opinion, and I’m not going to say that people actually believe he’s in play at number two, but I have heard way too many people suggest that Jordan Davis, the nose tackle that I’ve already mentioned from Florida would be a good pick.



And number two, overall in the NFL draft. This is beyond absurd. I am so sick of hearing about how transcendent a player that Jordan Davis is and how he is the greatest player to ever grace the history of college football and that he is the lone nose tackle worth picking in the top five of the NFL draft.



Listen, Aaron Donald didn’t even go top 10 in the NFL draft. And his only knock was, he was a little bit undersized. Okay. Ndamukong Suh, do you remember where we drafted him A.J? Who drafted him number two? This guy was robbed of a Heisman. If Jordan Davis played 20 years in college football, I don’t think he would have matched the production that Ndamukong Suh had.

You can hear more from DSN anywhere you can watch videos or download podcasts.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/detroitsportsnation

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realdetroitsportsnation/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Detroitsportsnation?sub_confirmation=1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/detsportsnation

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realdetroitsportsnation

You can also find this and other episodes at all of your favorite podcasting destinations.