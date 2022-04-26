Jordan Davis Isn’t Worth A First Round Pick

Paul Rochon believes that Jordan Davis is an overhyped football player, who will get drafted in the first round but shouldn’t.
Paul Rochon: One of the most absurd things that I’ve heard in this entire draft process, but I’ve heard it from a lot of different places and I’m not going to say this is in majority opinion, and I’m not going to say that people actually believe he’s in play at number two, but I have heard way too many people suggest that Jordan Davis, the nose tackle that I’ve already mentioned from Florida would be a good pick.
And number two, overall in the NFL draft. This is beyond absurd. I am so sick of hearing about how transcendent a player that Jordan Davis is and how he is the greatest player to ever grace the history of college football and that he is the lone nose tackle worth picking in the top five of the NFL draft.
Listen, Aaron Donald didn’t even go top 10 in the NFL draft. And his only knock was, he was a little bit undersized. Okay. Ndamukong Suh, do you remember where we drafted him A.J? Who drafted him number two? This guy was robbed of a Heisman. If Jordan Davis played 20 years in college football, I don’t think he would have matched the production that Ndamukong Suh had.
