The Tennessee Titans have released defensive tackle Jordan Elliott following a disturbing incident at the team’s facility that reportedly involved the veteran attempting to retrieve a firearm after an altercation with a teammate.

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What initially appeared to be an unexplained roster move Tuesday has now developed into one of the NFL’s most troubling stories of the week.

According to new details confirmed by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Elliott reportedly went to his vehicle following a heated confrontation with offensive tackle JC Latham during practice on Thursday, October 15.

Aug 4, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jordan Elliott (95) goes through drills during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Another Titans player reportedly intervened before the situation escalated further.

Jordan Elliott Reportedly Went to Car Following Practice Altercation

The incident began when Elliott and Latham became involved in a disagreement during practice.

After the confrontation, Elliott was instructed to leave the field. However, the situation reportedly did not end there.

According to additional details surrounding the October 15 incident, Elliott went to the players’ parking area, where he allegedly attempted to retrieve a firearm from his vehicle.

Veteran defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers reportedly stepped in and helped calm Elliott down.

The firearm never left Elliott’s parking spot, according to the reporting. No injuries were reported.

The incident was reportedly captured by security cameras, giving Tennessee officials evidence to review before making their decision.

Titans Make Decision to Release Jordan Elliott

On Tuesday, October 20, the Titans announced that Elliott was being released following an internal review.

“Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster,” the organization said in its statement.

The team declined to elaborate on the circumstances.

Elliott, 28, had signed a two-year contract with Tennessee during the offseason after previously playing for the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

He appeared in five games for the Titans this season, recording 11 tackles.

The defensive tackle was held out of Tennessee’s Week 6 victory over Indianapolis, a game that also triggered major changes elsewhere in the AFC South.

The Titans’ 26-20 victory was followed by the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to fire general manager Chris Ballard.

NFL Reviewing Incident as Questions Surround Elliott’s Future

The situation could have consequences extending beyond Elliott’s release.

NFL rules prohibit players from possessing firearms at team and league facilities, including applicable parking areas.

The league has confirmed that the matter is under review, although no suspension has been announced.

The episode also presents an unexpected challenge for head coach Robert Saleh, who is attempting to establish a new culture in Tennessee during his first season.

The Titans are among the teams Detroit must face later this season, a matchup previously highlighted when examining the Lions’ 2026 schedule and its numerous first-year head coaches.

For Elliott, questions about his future extend well beyond whether another NFL team will offer him a contract.

The Titans have already decided they are moving forward without him. Whether the NFL imposes additional discipline remains to be seen.