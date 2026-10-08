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Spartans LB Jordan Hall Upgraded, Could Play vs. Illinois

DSN team graphic: HALL UPGRADED — QUESTIONABLE
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Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall is trending toward a return. Hall was doubtful for last week’s game at the Wisconsin Badgers and did not play, but the availability report Michigan State filed Wednesday lists him as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

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The upgrade matters for a defense that just gave up 31 points in a 31-3 loss at Wisconsin without him. Hall has 21 total tackles in three games this season, and he led the Spartans in tackles a year ago, per Stephen Brooks of 247Sports, who covers the program.

Cam Fancher and Tre Bell Also Questionable

Quarterback Cam Fancher and cornerback Tre Bell are also listed as questionable for the Fighting Illini game. Fancher left the Wisconsin loss with a leg injury. The report was the first of the week under the Big Ten’s in-season availability policy, and Brooks posted it on Wednesday.

Linebacker Caleb Wheatland, who replaced Hall in the starting lineup against Wisconsin, is ruled out. That makes Hall’s status the biggest open question on the Michigan State defense this week.

Jordan Hall Has Missed Two Games

Hall has missed two games this season. Along with sitting out at Wisconsin, he did not play against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Sept. 12. When Hall is on the field, he is no doubt the Spartans’ best linebacker. Thursday’s updated report will be a better sign of whether he can go against Illinois, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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