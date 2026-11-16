Michigan State could be without forward Jordan Scott when it visits Tennessee on Tuesday, and Tom Izzo spent part of his Monday media session laying out who would cover for him. Izzo gave Scott a 60-70% chance of playing against the Volunteers after the sophomore picked up a shoulder injury in the Spartans’ 106-72 victory over Northern Iowa.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

Scott hurt his right shoulder in the first half Friday and did not play after halftime, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes. Izzo said Monday that there is no structural damage in the shoulder, though Scott has been kept out of contact work.

“Whether he’ll (Scott) play or not today, he didn’t do anything yesterday, just shot a little bit. He might practice a little bit today, and it just depends on how fast it comes along, to be very honest with you,” Izzo said. “He’s got almost decent range of motion now. It’s whether he gets it bumped again, what’ll happen and what doesn’t happen. So, that’s the deal on Jordan Scott.”

Kaleb Glenn Could Get Jordan Scott’s Minutes

Izzo said forward Kaleb Glenn could get some more run time if Scott is out, despite his offensive struggles. Glenn is still working on learning Izzo’s system after sitting out last season with a torn patellar tendon. He’s averaged 7.3 points per game on 13.3 minutes this season, but hasn’t found his rhythm from beyond the arc. He’s gone one-for-six from three this season, but Izzo still thinks he’s one of the team’s top shooters. Izzo also pointed to forward Coen Carr and guard Carlos Medlock Jr., whose roles could be adjusted if Scott sits.

“To be honest with you, he (Glenn) is one of my better three-point shooters. It’s a matter of mentally being able to handle the switching and all the things that maybe are different here from places he’s been, and that’s what he’s trying to work on right now,” Izzo said. “I just had a meeting with him earlier this morning to try to speed that process.”

Izzo Gives A Blunt Response To Roster Construction

The Tennessee Volunteers have an almost entirely new roster: 13 new players, nine of them transfers. Tom Izzo built his roster quite differently than Tennessee; he took just one transfer, center Anton Bonke, and signed a four-man freshman class. Izzo has been a harsh critic of the transfer portal and current-day roster construction, and looks forward to talking to Tennessee coach Rick Barnes about it this week.

“Everybody’s trying to figure out how to handle this crap, to be very blunt about it. And you know, everybody’s got a different way to do it, and I’ll talk to Rick (Barnes) when I get down there. Him and I got a little thing we’re doing together,” Izzo said.

Izzo Thinks The Early Road Game Will Give Good Experience

It is the first nonconference road game Izzo has scheduled since 2022, when the Spartans went to Notre Dame for the ACC/Big Ten challenge. Instead of away games, Michigan State has played multiple neutral-site games, like the annual Champions Classic. Izzo hopes playing with a crowd against them early will be good for the team.

“It’s our first true road game. With all these neutral sites, I think it’ll be good to play in a place where nobody likes you. I think that’ll be good for our players,” Izzo said.