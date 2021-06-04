Jordan Staal scores OT winner to get Hurricanes back in series vs. Lightning [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

The Carolina Hurricanes are right back in it.

Following a pair of losses on home ice to the Tampa Bay Lightning in their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, they were faced with a must-win situation in Game 3 at Amalie Arena, and they took advantage of their chance on the power play in sudden death overtime.

Jordan Staal deflected Sebastien Aho’s shot past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy at six minutes of overtime, cutting into Tampa’s series lead:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Jordan Staal Tips In Sebastian Aho's One-Timer In The Slot Past Andrei Vasilevskiy For OT Winner" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TTwzvkaUSyo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

The Hurricanes will look to even things up when the two teams get together for Game 4 on Saturday.