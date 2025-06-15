Former Detroit Lions QB Named MVP of UFL Championship Game

Jordan Ta’amu, a former Detroit Lions practice squad quarterback, delivered a record-setting performance to lead the D.C. Defenders to their first-ever UFL Championship — showcasing that even players who never saw NFL action can still thrive on the big stage.

Ta’amu Torches Panthers in Title Game

Jordan Ta’amu didn’t just win — he rewrote the UFL record books.

The D.C. Defenders quarterback put on a clinic Saturday night in St. Louis, throwing for 390 yards and 4 touchdowns in a commanding 58-34 win over the Michigan Panthers in the 2025 UFL Championship Game.

Ta’amu completed 21 of his 28 attempts, orchestrating an offensive explosion that saw D.C. drop a jaw-dropping 31 points in the second quarter alone.

And for the former Detroit Lion — who had two stints with the team in 2020 and 2021 but never saw regular-season action — it was a moment of personal vindication and spring football dominance.

A Lion’s Journey That Took Flight Elsewhere

Though Jordan Ta’amu never suited up in a game for the Detroit Lions, he spent time on their practice squad in 2020 and returned for training camp in 2021. Like many talented fringe QBs, he never quite cracked the active roster.

But in the spring football world? He’s a superstar.

Ta’amu was the UFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2023, and this season he threw for 2,153 yards, 17 touchdowns, and only four interceptions — proving once again he’s one of the most reliable arms outside the NFL.

Spring League Legend

Saturday’s title game wasn’t just about a win — it was a legacy statement. The 58 points scored by the Defenders were the most ever in UFL history and marked only the second time in the modern spring football era that a team scored 50+.

Helping lead the way was wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, who caught six passes for 132 yards and served as Ta’amu’s top target throughout the night.

The Defenders, who entered the game with one of the league’s top offenses, now walk away not just as 2025 UFL champions, but also as record-breakers.

The Big Picture

Ta’amu’s performance is another reminder of the importance of spring football leagues. They give overlooked players like him a chance to shine, stay ready, and maybe even catch the eye of NFL scouts.

With quarterback depth always in demand in the NFL, it wouldn’t be surprising if Ta’amu gets another call this offseason — especially with the way he’s elevated his game in the UFL.

The Bottom Line

Jordan Ta’amu may not have had his moment in Detroit, but he’s carved out a championship legacy elsewhere. His MVP performance in the UFL title game was more than just a win — it was a showcase of talent, perseverance, and the power of second chances.

Detroit fans might not have seen him in a Lions jersey on Sundays, but they can appreciate the growth of a guy who once wore Honolulu Blue.