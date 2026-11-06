Albert Breer has floated Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks as a trade option for the Detroit Lions, who visit Miami on Sunday and have a hole in the middle of their defense. The fit is the easy part. Miami gave Brooks a three-year extension in July that carries $35 million in guarantees and runs through 2029, and the deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

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Start with what this is. Breer was working through a hypothetical on The Breer Report, his Sports Illustrated mailbag show, in a video posted Nov. 3. He was not reporting Lions interest in Brooks. The idea was his own, offered as one way Detroit could answer a problem it did not have two weeks ago.

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (86) is brought down by Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (4) in the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Why the Lions Are Short at Linebacker

Jack Campbell was carted off Ford Field on a backboard in the fourth quarter of Detroit’s 19-15 win over Minnesota on Nov. 1 and spent the week at Henry Ford Hospital with a neck injury. Campbell released a statement on Wednesday saying he has full movement in his lower body and is making progress with his upper body. There is no timetable for a return, and the Lions have not given one. The football question sits a long way behind the human one, which is where Breer put it too.

That still leaves Brad Holmes a roster to field on Sunday. The linebackers who could plausibly be available have been picked over all week, and Brooks is the name with the most on his resume.

What Albert Breer Said About Jordyn Brooks

Breer laid out the opening on the show: “There is the fact that that leaves a significant hole for the Lions at the linebacker position. And so, would you make a call on somebody like Jordyn Brooks in Miami? I don’t think Miami wants to let go of its veteran leaders, but they’re another team that needs players. I look at Jordyn Brooks as somebody that you could potentially make a move for if you’re willing to put something valuable in front of the Dolphins.”

He also tied the idea back to Detroit’s own situation: “I think it’s somebody that could be around for an extended period. A lot of that is going to depend on Jack Campbell’s status.”

Jordyn Brooks Has Three Years Left on His Contract

This is where a call to Miami gets expensive. The Dolphins signed Brooks to a three-year, $51.3 million extension in July, one of three extensions new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan handed out to veterans he inherited. The deal is built around a $12.31 million signing bonus, guaranteed salaries in 2026 and 2027 and a $6 million vesting guarantee in 2028, and it covers the 2026 through 2029 seasons. Brooks will have three years left on it once this season ends.

Brooks is 29 years old and earned his first All-Pro nod in 2025. This season he has recorded 63 tackles and one pass deflection for a Dolphins team that is 1-6, and he is the sort of veteran a losing team usually keeps rather than sells. Brooks would be a major addition to the Lions defense, but the price is the whole story. It would take something valuable, and Breer’s own read is that Miami does not want to let go of its veteran leaders.

Detroit sits at 5-2 after three straight wins and a week nobody in the building will forget. Whatever Holmes does before Tuesday, the Brooks version of it starts with a phone call Miami has every reason not to take.