Jose Cisnero flushes Detroit Tigers’ chances at home opener win

For all intents and purposes, it was a great day down at Comerica Park until Jose Cisnero took over from Spencer Turnbull in the sixth inning. All the fanfare that met the first day for the Tigers in front of the home crowd was doused when Cisnero left a ball in the wheelhouse of Adam Duvall that left the newly renovated Comerica Park and put the Boston Red Sox up by three runs, 6-3. That ultimately would be all the Sox needed to put the Tigers way in front of the home crowd.

Why it matters

The Tigers have now lost two in a row and have fallen to 2-7 on the season. For Cisnero, this is his second appearance allowing a three-run home run in consecutive outings. He relinquished one to Yordan Alvarez earlier in the week and now again today. Part of the reason why he was on our “cut list” for the 40-man roster construction earlier in the offseason. It won't be shocking to see a move regarding Cisnero soon since he's lost all feel for his slider.

Inside the Tigers' loss to the Red Sox

Bottom line

The Tigers need to make some adjustments to their bullpen because Cisnero isn't the answer. They have now lost two straight games and will look to rebound on Saturday against the Red Sox with Joey Wentz on the bump for the Tigers.