Freshman guard Joseph Hartman has yet to appear in a regular-season game for the Michigan Wolverines because of a shoulder injury. That could change Saturday night in Philadelphia, where Michigan faces the Villanova Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Fox, according to ESPN.

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Mike Boynton sees a real shot for Joseph Hartman

Michigan coach Mike Boynton Jr. gave the update Thursday, and he stopped short of ruling Hartman in.

Boynton told James Hawkins of the Detroit News, “I think there’s a real shot that Joe is available (against Villanova). I think today’s practice will give us a little bit more indication. He literally got on the court for the first time with us on Tuesday in a month, five weeks. I think today will give us a little bit better indication of where his condition is, how he feels in terms of fighting through screens, which we’re going to see a lot of ball screens, things of that nature.”

The Rock National Lions guard Joseph Hartman (10) drives to the basket against the FSUS Seminoles during the first half at The Rock School in Gainesville, FL on Friday, January 19, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What Michigan gets with Joseph Hartman available

Hartman is listed at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, per ESPN, which is size Michigan can use on the wing off the bench.

He also produced before the injury. Per Hawkins, Hartman scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the exhibition opener against Eastern Michigan and put up seven points and five assists against Lithuania on Michigan’s summer trip to Europe.

Michigan is 3-1 after beating Oakland, Marquette and William & Mary and losing to UConn, so this is not a roster in crisis. It is a team that would rather have one more healthy body for a Villanova game Boynton expects to be full of ball screens, which is the part of Hartman’s condition he said he is watching.

Michigan Wolverines freshman Joseph Hartman has not played since Oct. 16

Hartman has not played since Friday, Oct. 16, when he exited the first half of Michigan’s second preseason game against the Oregon State Beavers and did not return.

By Boynton’s account, Tuesday was the first time Hartman had been on the court with his teammates in roughly five weeks. If he plays Saturday and gets minutes, it would be his college debut.