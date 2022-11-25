Josh Allen praises Detroit Lions following Thanksgiving Day battle

When the Buffalo Bills successfully kicked a field goal with just two seconds remaining on the clock to give them a 28-25 lead over the Detroit Lions, the camera panned to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who looked relieved that he and his teammates just survived an epic battle. Allen, who is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, had a heck of a game, but following the win, he immediately praised the opponent that just took them right to the brink of losing.

This week's hottest stories Keon Coleman reacts to accusations ... Please enable JavaScript

What did Josh Allen say about the Detroit Lions?

After surviving the battle against the Lions, Allen spoke to reporters, and he took the time to give credit to the Lions and their coaching staff.

“That’s a good team playing very well and playing good football right now,” the Bills’ quarterback said, “and they’re coached extremely well.”

Featured Videos



During the game, Allen completed 24 of 42 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a red-zone interception. He was impressive running the ball as he rushed 10 times for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Dan Campbell says Josh Allen is a ‘warrior’

Lions head coach Dan Campbell called Allen a “warrior” for leading his team down the field in less than half a minute to put them in a position to kick the game-winning field goal.

“That’s another player making a heck of a play at the end to get themselves in that position,” Campbell said. “That quarterback’s the real deal. He’s a warrior. He’s clutch, and he made a lot of significant plays. We knew it would be hard to stop him, but we felt like we had to try and contain him. And I feel like for the most part we were able to do that. We just couldn’t quite close it out.”