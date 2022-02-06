Josh Gattis explains why he is leaving Michigan to become OC at Miami

UPDATE:

Following the news breaking that Josh Gattis is leaving Michigan to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Miami, he spoke to The Athletic to explain why he left.

“It had to be something special to get me to leave something special, and this was it, man,” Gattis told The Athletic Sunday morning. “This place is it. I am so excited about coming to The U.”

ORIGINAL REPORT:

According to multiple reports, Michigan OC Josh Gattis is leaving the program for warmer temperatures.

Bruce Feldman is reporting that “Josh Gattis is accepting the Miami’s offensive coordinator job, per source. The 38-year-old Gattis who helped the Wolverines to the Big Ten title in 2021, won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach. Big addition for the Canes.”