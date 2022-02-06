in U of M

Josh Gattis texts Michigan players, throws shade at Wolverines administration

17 Views 3 Votes

As you have probably heard by now, Josh Gattis is no longer the offensive coordinator at the University of Michigan as he has accepted the same position at the University of Miami.

Following the news breaking, Tom VanHaaren of ESPN revealed that Gattis texted some Michigan players to throw shade that the Wolverines administration.

“Unfortunately the past few weeks has told a different story to me about the very little appreciation I have here from administration. In life I would never advise anyone to be where they are not wanted…”

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Ex-Detroit Lions defensive coordinator expected to land new gig