Sharing is caring!

In case you have not yet heard, former New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill has announced that he is retiring from the NFL.

The announcement came less than two months after Hill agreed to a free-agent deal with the Detroit Lions.

On Thursday, Hill took to Instagram and it is clear that his decision to walk away from football is based on spending more time with his family.

In 8 seasons with the Saints, Hill caught 116 passes for 1,071 yards and 15 touchdowns.

We wish you the best, Josh!