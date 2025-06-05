Writer Suggests Detroit Lions ‘Perfect’ Trade Option to Replace Frank Ragnow

Since Frank Ragnow officially retired on June 2, there’s been one major question hovering over the Detroit Lions: Who steps in at center now?

Sure, the team drafted Tate Ratledge, and Graham Glasgow has center experience—but if Detroit truly wants to stay aggressive in its Super Bowl push, adding a veteran option isn’t out of the question. And now, thanks to some clever insight from AtoZ Sports’ Wendell Ferreira, a potential solution has entered the chat: Josh Myers.

Yeah, that Josh Myers. The former Green Bay Packers second-round pick who now sits buried behind Joe Tippmann on the New York Jets’ depth chart.

TL;DR

He’s familiar with the NFC North and has started 56 games for the Packers since 2021.

Wait, Josh Myers? Isn’t He a Packer?

He was. The Packers drafted Myers 62nd overall in 2021, one pick before the Chiefs selected Creed Humphrey—a decision Green Bay fans have spent years questioning. But let’s not get it twisted: Myers hasn’t been a bust. He’s been a solid, reliable starter, logging over 2,600 snaps in the last three seasons.

Fast forward to now: Myers signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Jets in March, with another $1.5M in potential incentives. But barring an injury, he’s expected to back up Joe Tippmann, who’s clearly the future in New York.

That makes Myers… available.

Why It Makes Sense for Detroit

Let’s break this down:

Familiarity with the NFC North? Check.

Check. Durability? He hasn’t missed significant time since entering the league.

He hasn’t missed significant time since entering the league. Contract value? Cheap—his cap hit in 2025 is a manageable $3 million .

Cheap—his cap hit in 2025 is a manageable . Cost to acquire? Likely a late-round pick. AtoZ Sports even floated a 2026 seventh-rounder as enough to get it done.

And here’s the kicker: Jets head coach Aaron Glenn spent the last three years in Detroit as the Lions’ defensive coordinator. You don’t think there’s already some organizational familiarity and open lines of communication?

This could be one of those low-risk, high-reward moves that Brad Holmes loves to make.

But What About Ratledge and Glasgow?

No doubt, Tate Ratledge is part of the long-term plan. But he’s a rookie who played right guard in college and is now learning to snap at the NFL level. Graham Glasgow could fill in at center, but his performance at left guard last season left some concerns—and the Lions may prefer to keep him on the interior swing-man path rather than lock him in one role.

Adding Josh Myers to the room doesn’t disrupt anything. If Ratledge wins the job outright, great. If not, you’ve got a plug-and-play veteran who already knows how to block NFC North defensive fronts.

The Bottom Line

If the Detroit Lions are serious about replacing Frank Ragnow with someone who won’t buckle under pressure, Josh Myers might be the guy. He’s affordable, experienced, and potentially available for next to nothing.

Brad Holmes may ultimately roll with the youth movement and let Ratledge take over. But if there’s even a small chance to land a proven center with ties to the division and a chip on his shoulder, it’s at least worth picking up the phone.