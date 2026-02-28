Brad Holmes Hints Lions May Move On From Former Second Round Pick

The Detroit Lions have been busy evaluating defensive line talent at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, and that activity may be telling us just as much about the present roster as it does about the future.

One name quietly hanging in the balance is Josh Paschal, the Lions’ former second-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft. While Paschal technically remains on the roster, recent comments from general manager Brad Holmes suggest his future in Detroit is far from settled.

A Contract Quirk Bought Time—Not Certainty

Because of a unique wrinkle in the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, Paschal’s contract rolled forward into 2026 after he spent most of the 2025 season on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. The same applies to defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, who also missed the 2025 season.

That contractual carryover, however, is an option, not a commitment.

When asked about both players at the Combine, Holmes drew a subtle—but telling—distinction:

“With Levi (Onwuzurike) and Josh (Paschal), obviously Levi, we’ll be able to bring him back, and then Josh, we will have the ability to bring him back as well. There are still discussions to be had about that one, but yes, it’s a possibility.”

The wording matters. Holmes sounded far more definitive about Onwuzurike than Paschal.

Defensive Line Moves Tell the Story

Detroit’s extensive work on defensive linemen at the Combine adds another layer. When a team is heavily scouting replacements or upgrades at a position, it often signals uncertainty about current options.

That doesn’t mean Paschal is gone—but it does suggest the Lions are preparing for the possibility that his time in Detroit may be nearing an end.

The Bottom Line

As of now, Josh Paschal is still a Detroit Lion.

But between injury history, muted production, and Brad Holmes’ carefully chosen words, it’s clear the organization is weighing whether it makes sense to keep waiting—or to turn the page.

Those discussions Holmes referenced? They may determine whether Paschal gets one more chance, or whether Detroit chooses to move forward without him.