Detroit Lions Make a Season-Ending Roster Decision Ahead of Week 13

The Detroit Lions made a tough roster call this week, and it officially brings Josh Paschal’s 2025 season to an end.

Paschal, the former second-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, was not activated before his 21-day return-to-practice window closed on Wednesday. Because he didn’t return to the active roster in time, NFL rules require that he revert back to the Non-Football Injury list for the remainder of the season.

And with that, his year is over before it ever really began.

Paschal returned to practice on November 5th, giving Detroit a three-week window to evaluate whether he was healthy enough to contribute down the stretch. But after missing all of 2025 to this point, and with the Lions preparing for a crucial push toward the postseason, the team ultimately chose not to bring him back.

He was listed as out for Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day matchup and never activated—making the decision official.

It’s a disappointing end for a player who flashed versatility across the defensive line during his first three seasons, posting 5.0 sacks, 42 solo tackles, and 12 tackles for loss in 36 career games. But injuries have made it tough for him to gain any momentum.

Now, the focus shifts to 2026—and whether Paschal can finally put together a fully healthy campaign.