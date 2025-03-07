Friday, March 7, 2025
Old Friend Now Available for Detroit Lions to Bring Home

W.G. Brady
After being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Josh Reynolds is once again a free agent. The former Detroit Lions wide receiver, who had a turbulent year following his departure from Detroit, is now available to potentially return to the Motor City.

A Year Full of Struggles for Josh Reynolds

Reynolds, now 30 years old, signed with the Denver Broncos in free agency last year, but his stint in Denver was filled with setbacks. An injury landed him on injured reserve early on, and then came a much more serious incident—a shooting in which Reynolds sustained injuries to his left arm and the back of his head. After all the turmoil, the Broncos waived him in December. The Jaguars picked him up briefly, but his time in Jacksonville didn’t fare much better, as he caught just 13 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown in nine games across both teams.

Could a Return to Detroit Be in the Cards?

With Reynolds now back on the market, the question arises: Could the Lions be interested in bringing him back? While it’s not certain, the Lions could see value in adding Reynolds if they can’t re-sign Tim Patrick. After all, Reynolds had a solid 2023 season in Detroit, finishing with 40 receptions for 608 yards and five touchdowns. That said, his lack of production this past season is not going to help his cause.

Bottom Line: Having Connections

Adding to the intrigue, new offensive coordinator John Morton is familiar with Reynolds from their brief time together in Denver. This connection could make a reunion more realistic, providing the Lions with an experienced veteran receiver to complement their offense. While it might seem like a long shot, the potential for a reunion exists, and the Lions will certainly weigh all the options as they finalize their roster for the upcoming season.

