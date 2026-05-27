Detroit Lions Could Strengthen Pass Rush and Hurt NFC North Rivals With One Bold Trade

The Detroit Lions have built one of the NFL’s deepest rosters over the past several seasons, but there is still one lingering question entering 2026.

Who consistently steps up opposite Aidan Hutchinson?

That question has followed Detroit throughout the offseason, and one NFL analyst believes the answer could come through a major trade involving Josh Sweat.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Lions should aggressively explore a deal for the veteran pass rusher because he could provide the steady edge presence Detroit has lacked alongside Hutchinson.

And there may be another important reason for Detroit to act quickly.

NFC North rivals are reportedly connected to Sweat as well.

Detroit Still Needs More Pass Rush Production

The Lions addressed the edge position this offseason, but there are still legitimate questions surrounding the group behind Hutchinson.

Last season, Detroit relied heavily on players like Al-Quadin Muhammad and Marcus Davenport opposite Hutchinson. Muhammad has since joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Davenport remains unsigned after an injury plagued and largely forgettable stint in Detroit.

The Lions responded by adding D.J. Wonnum, Payton Turner, and rookie Derrick Moore.

The problem is certainty.

Wonnum has flashed at times during his career but has struggled with consistency and injuries. Turner still has intriguing physical tools, but his NFL production has fallen well below expectations after entering the league as a first round pick.

That uncertainty is exactly why Sweat’s name keeps surfacing.

Josh Sweat Would Immediately Upgrade Detroit’s Defense

The production difference is difficult to ignore.

According to the report, Wonnum and Turner combined for just nine sacks over the past two seasons. Sweat, meanwhile, recorded 20 sacks during that same stretch.

That is the type of proven pass rush consistency Detroit has been searching for opposite Hutchinson.

Sweat would immediately give defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard another reliable edge threat capable of collapsing pockets and forcing offenses away from constantly double teaming Hutchinson.

That matters tremendously for a defense trying to take the next step in 2026.

If Detroit can consistently pressure quarterbacks with four rushers, the entire defense changes.

Derrick Moore Could Complicate the Equation

One major factor working against a potential Sweat trade is Moore.

The rookie second round pick from Michigan Wolverines football enters the league with intriguing upside and the type of athletic traits that could allow him to contribute earlier than expected.

Detroit likely wants to see what Moore can become before sacrificing developmental reps for a veteran acquisition.

At the same time, the Lions are fully in win now mode.

If Moore struggles to develop quickly enough during training camp, or if Detroit believes the roster is one proven pass rusher away from seriously elevating the defense, the front office could become much more aggressive.

That is where Sweat becomes fascinating.

Blocking the Packers and Bears Adds Another Layer

There is also an important divisional angle to this conversation.

According to Knox, both the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have also been linked to Sweat.

That makes plenty of sense.

Chicago still needs edge help after failing to adequately address the position during the draft, while Green Bay has direct familiarity with Sweat through defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who previously coached him with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Arizona Cardinals.

For Detroit, landing Sweat would not only improve the roster directly.

It would also prevent a division rival from getting him.

That alone could become part of the calculation if trade discussions ever become serious.