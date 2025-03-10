Former Detroit Lions QB Agrees To Contract With New England Patriots

Dobbs, who is 30, is a former quarterback for the Detroit Lions, as he was on their practice squad for a portion of the 2022 season.
In 5 NFL seasons, Dobbs has played in a total of 23 games (15 starts), completing 62.7% of his passes for 3,281 yards and 17 touchdowns to go along with 15 interceptions.
Why it Matters
With Dobbs heading to New England, it seems like just a matter of time before the Patriots trade backup quarterback Joe Milton.
W.G. Brady
