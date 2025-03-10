Former Detroit Lions QB Agrees To Contract With New England Patriots

This will be his ninth team (Including practice squad stints) since coming to the league in 2018.

According to a report from Mike McCartney, the New England Patriots have agreed to a 2-year deal with quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Joshua Dobbs

Dobbs, who is 30, is a former quarterback for the Detroit Lions, as he was on their practice squad for a portion of the 2022 season.

In 5 NFL seasons, Dobbs has played in a total of 23 games (15 starts), completing 62.7% of his passes for 3,281 yards and 17 touchdowns to go along with 15 interceptions.

Why it Matters

With Dobbs heading to New England, it seems like just a matter of time before the Patriots trade backup quarterback Joe Milton.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?
Detroit Lions Kevin Zeitler
Former Detroit Lions QB Agrees To Contract With New England Patriots