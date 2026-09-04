Tigers Get Injury Diagnosis on Top Prospect Josue Briceño

The Detroit Tigers have another injury concern involving one of the organization’s best young hitters.

Top prospect Josue Briceño has been placed on Triple-A Toledo’s seven-day injured list after leaving an Aug. 29 game following an awkward play at second base.

Briceño considered advancing from second on a fly ball before scrambling back toward the bag. After being tagged out following a partial slide, the 21-year-old immediately grabbed at his right foot before eventually getting back to his feet. He was removed from the game the following inning. MLB’s latest prospect injury report still lists the specific injury as TBA. MLB’s latest update on Briceño’s injury

That means it would be premature to label this an ankle sprain, or anything else, until Detroit provides a formal diagnosis.

Another Frustrating Setback for Briceño

The timing is especially disappointing because Briceño had already lost a huge chunk of 2026 after undergoing surgery on his right wrist in March.

He eventually returned in July and worked his way to Triple-A Toledo, where Detroit could finally evaluate him one step away from the Majors.

Briceño has appeared in only 42 games across four levels this season, hitting nine home runs with an .828 OPS. He currently ranks No. 69 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects list and fifth in Detroit’s system. Briceño’s MLB Pipeline scouting profile

The injuries are particularly frustrating because Briceño has already shown what his bat can do when healthy. He once made history with a three-homer performance and a steal of home, and his breakout began when he won the Arizona Fall League MVP after capturing the league’s Triple Crown.

Now the Tigers wait.

Hopefully, the decision to place Briceño on the seven-day IL proves to be precautionary rather than the beginning of another extended absence.

After the season he has already endured, he could certainly use some better injury luck.