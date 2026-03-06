Detroit Tigers No. 4 Prospect Josue Briceño Undergoes Surgery

The Detroit Tigers have hit a setback in their farm system, as one of their top young hitters is now sidelined.

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Josue Briceño, the Tigers’ highly regarded prospect, underwent surgery to repair a tendon in his right wrist earlier this week.

The procedure took place on Wednesday in Philadelphia, and the 21-year-old has already returned to Lakeland, Florida, home of the Tigers’ spring training complex at TigerTown.

Injury Discovered During Spring Training

Briceño first began experiencing issues after taking a swing during a spring training game on February 28.

Shortly afterward, the organization began evaluating the injury, and by March 1, the Tigers had already canceled his travel plans for their exhibition series in the Dominican Republic.

That development raised concerns about the severity of the injury.

Those concerns were confirmed when surgery was scheduled to repair the damaged tendon in his wrist — which happens to be his throwing hand.

A Highly Regarded Tigers Prospect

Briceño has quickly become one of the most exciting young hitters in the Tigers’ farm system.

The 21-year-old ranks as the No. 4 prospect in Detroit’s organization and sits No. 40 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

Originally signed out of Venezuela, Briceño has impressed evaluators with his offensive upside and versatility, splitting time between catcher and first base as he develops.

His bat, in particular, has generated plenty of excitement inside the organization.

No Timeline Yet for Return

At this point, the Tigers have not announced a specific timetable for Briceño’s return to game action.

Recovering from wrist surgery can be tricky for hitters, especially young players still developing their swing mechanics. The organization will likely take a cautious approach as Briceño begins the rehab process.

For now, the focus will be on healing, regaining strength, and eventually getting back to baseball activities at TigerTown.

While the injury is certainly a setback, Briceño remains one of the Tigers’ most intriguing prospects — and the organization will be hoping this is only a temporary pause in his development.