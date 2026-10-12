J.T. Compher Could Return Tuesday Against New Jersey

J.T. Compher is still on injured reserve, so before he plays again the Detroit Red Wings have a transaction to make. That activation could come as soon as Tuesday, when Detroit hosts the New Jersey Devils.

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Detroit placed Compher on injured reserve on Thursday, Oct. 8, with the move made retroactive to Oct. 4. The backdate is the part that matters now: it started his minimum stay four days before the paperwork, so the seven-day clock has already run out and he is eligible to come off.

Helene St. James reported that head coach Todd McLellan said Compher is close, with his availability for Tuesday still to be determined. That leaves the activation as a decision Detroit can make right up to puck drop.

What J.T. Compher’s Return Does to the Red Wings Center Group

As of Monday, Daily Faceoff had Dylan Larkin centering the first line, Emmitt Finnie the second, Andrew Copp the third and Carter Mazur the fourth, with Nate Danielson on the fourth line’s left wing. Detroit used that same group of four centers in Montreal on Saturday.

So the activation is not a free addition. Compher coming off injured reserve means one of the forwards who dressed against the Canadiens sits against New Jersey, and McLellan has to decide whether that comes out of the bottom six or the fourth line’s wing.

Two Games, No Points Before the Injury

Compher has played twice this season, against the New York Rangers on Oct. 2 and Winnipeg on Oct. 4, and he has not recorded a goal or an assist in either game. He averaged 14 minutes, 39 seconds of ice time across the two.

Detroit has gone 1-3-1 through five games without him for most of that stretch. Daily Faceoff also lists Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton as unavailable, so even with Compher back, the Red Wings are short up front.