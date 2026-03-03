Lions Fans Are Sleeping on What They Got in Juice Scruggs

When the Detroit Lions finally moved David Montgomery, the reaction was emotional and understandable. Montgomery was a tone setter, a leader, and a fan favorite. But once the initial shock wore off, it became clear this was not just a running back trade.

Detroit sent Montgomery to Houston and came back with a 2026 fourth-round pick, a 2027 seventh rounder, and interior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs. The picks grabbed most of the attention, but Scruggs may end up being the most important piece of the deal.

So what exactly did the Lions get?

A Former Second Round Pick With Something to Prove

, No. 62 overall in the 2023 Draft, out of Penn State, where he was viewed as a physical, reliable interior lineman whose best work came at center. That remains where his upside lives.

Through three seasons, Scruggs has appeared in 37 games with 20 starts, logging snaps at left guard, center, and right guard. That versatility matters, especially for a Lions team that was stretched thin inside last season after Frank Ragnow’s retirement.

Uneven Results That Need Context

Scruggs’ NFL résumé helps explain why Detroit saw value and why Houston was willing to move him.

In 2024, when he played a consistent starter’s role, Scruggs graded out around league average. He finished 21st among guards in overall Pro Football Focus grade, with middle-of-the-pack marks as both a run blocker and pass protector. Nothing flashy, but absolutely playable.

In 2025, his numbers dipped sharply. He ranked near the bottom among qualifying guards; however, the snap count and usage tell a big part of the story. Scruggs bounced in and out of the lineup, played multiple positions, and never settled into a rhythm. That is a difficult environment for any interior lineman to succeed.

Detroit is betting that stability, and a clearer role, will change the results.

Why This Made Sense for Detroit

Last season exposed how fragile Detroit’s interior depth had become.

Graham Glasgow was forced into a full-time role that did not always suit him. Trystan Colon and Kingsley Eguakun were pushed into emergency starts, and the Lions went 0 and 2 in those games. That is not a sustainable setup for a team trying to get back into contention.

Scruggs immediately improves the center depth chart, even if he is not guaranteed a starting role. At guard, the ceiling is limited; at center, there is still developmental upside, especially in a system that values toughness, communication, and run blocking.

A One Year Bet That Fits Brad Holmes’ Playbook

Scruggs enters Detroit in the final year of his rookie contract, which makes this a classic Brad Holmes move.

Low risk, short term control, and competition added without blocking future options.

Best case scenario, Scruggs settles in at center, plays well, and earns himself a second contract. Worst case scenario, he is a solid backup who raises the floor of the room for a season.

Either way, the Lions are almost certainly not done at center. Scruggs does not stop Detroit from adding another veteran or drafting one early; he simply prevents them from being desperate.

The Bottom Line

Juice Scruggs was not a throw in. He was a calculated addition.

Detroit did not acquire him expecting a guaranteed starter; they acquired him to strengthen the two deep, create competition, and buy flexibility as they continue reshaping the offensive line.

If Scruggs hits, great. If he does not, the Lions still win the trade.

That is the kind of move good front offices make, and it fits exactly what Detroit has shown under Brad Holmes.