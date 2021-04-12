Julian Edelman drops emotional video to announce he is retiring from the NFL

Sharing is caring!

Just moments ago, New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman took to Twitter to announce he is retiring from the NFL.

Congrats on a great career, Julian.

From Earlier:

New England Patriots terminate contract of former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman

According to reports, the New England Patriots have terminated the contract of WR Julian Edelman.

Edelman, who is 34, was the MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

In 11 seasons with the Patriots, Edelman had 620 receptions for 6,882 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Not too shabby for a player who was drafted in the 7th round.