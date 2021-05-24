Julio Jones says ‘I’m out of there’ when asked about playing for Atlanta Falcons in 2021 [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Well, if you thought that Julio Jones would end up sticking with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2021 season, you may want to think again.

On Monday, Shannon Sharpe from “Undisputed” actually got Jones on the phone during a live airing of the show and Jones said, “I’m out of there,” when asked if wanted to play for the Falcons during the upcoming season.

Jones also added that he does not want to play for the Cowboys.

Check it out. (The big question is, did Julio realize he was on live television?)

Update: Julio Jones was asked on Undisputed if he's coming back to play for the #Falcons, his answer: "I'm out of there." Said he doesn't want to play for the #Cowboys as well. pic.twitter.com/Vsy1PIuc0k — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 24, 2021