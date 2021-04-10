Julio Teheran placed on 10-Day Injured List by Detroit Tigers

by

Detroit Tigers RHP Julio Teheran was slated to get the start in last night’s game against the Cleveland Indians, but was replaced shortly before game time by Derek Holland after complaining of tightness in his triceps.

He’s now been placed on the IL with a right shoulder strain:

In his place, prospect Alex Lange has been called up from the taxi squad.

“He was willing to pitch,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said after the game. “But it wasn’t looking good, from what (pitching coach Chris Fetter) told me. There’s no reason to risk further injury.”

The Tigers continue their series against the Indians later tonight.

– – Quotes via Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press Link – –

