Julio Teheran placed on 10-Day Injured List by Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers RHP Julio Teheran was slated to get the start in last night’s game against the Cleveland Indians, but was replaced shortly before game time by Derek Holland after complaining of tightness in his triceps.

He’s now been placed on the IL with a right shoulder strain:

The Tigers have placed RHP Julio Teheran on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 7, with a right shoulder strain. RHP Alex Lange has been recalled from the taxi squad. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 10, 2021

In his place, prospect Alex Lange has been called up from the taxi squad.

“He was willing to pitch,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said after the game. “But it wasn’t looking good, from what (pitching coach Chris Fetter) told me. There’s no reason to risk further injury.”

The Tigers continue their series against the Indians later tonight.

