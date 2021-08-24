Jumbotron breakup message at baseball game goes viral [Photo]

Pretty much all of us have been in a relationship at one point or another in our life when we knew it was time to cut the cord but we just could not figure out the best way to do it.

Well, let me introduce you to Tim.

Apparently, Tim was in a relationship with a young lady (maybe an old lady, we have no idea) named Alyssa and things must have gotten to the point where he thought it would be best for them both to go in different directions.

But rather than telling Alyssa to her face, or calling her, or even sending a text, Tim decided the best plan of action in his situation was to let her know via a jumbotron message at a baseball game.

And that is exactly what Tim did.

Check it out.

Note: There is no word yet as to how Alyssa took the news but we hope that both she and Tim find love again someday. Just not with each other!

Imagine getting broken up like this pic.twitter.com/2jnzqYqueN — Daniela Marulanda (@dani_phantom10) August 21, 2021