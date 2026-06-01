June 10 Decision Looms for Michigan State Target

Michigan State remains in the mix for 2027 offensive tackle Dominic Black, with the Ohio prospect set to announce his college decision on June 10, 2026. The Spartans are one of Black’s five finalists, but there is no confirmed commitment as of June 1.

Black’s recruitment gets even more interesting for Michigan State because his official visit to East Lansing is scheduled for June 12-14, two days after his planned announcement. That leaves an unusual timeline in place as Michigan State tries to stay firmly in this recruiting race.

Michigan State has been in this battle for months

Black included Michigan State in his final five along with Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, per the same reported finalist list. The latest reporting supports one clear point: Michigan State is a real contender, but nothing publicly confirms the Spartans are leading.

The groundwork started earlier this year. Michigan State extended Black an offer on January 30, 2026, after a conversation with offensive line coach Nick Tabacca.

Why this recruitment matters for the Spartans

Black has been viewed as one of the better offensive line prospects in the 2027 class, and Michigan State has clearly made him a priority target. Landing a player with that profile would add another notable piece to Michigan State’s long-term offensive line planning.

There is still an important layer of uncertainty here because of the calendar. If Black sticks with the June 10 announcement, Michigan State would either need to have already done enough to win the recruitment or use the scheduled visit as part of a process that continues beyond that date.

The next dates that matter

For now, the key checkpoints are straightforward. Black’s decision is set for June 10, and his East Lansing visit remains on the books for June 12-14.

Until that announcement arrives, Michigan State sits in the final group with a chance to close. Nick Tabacca’s role in building that relationship is already established, and the next update to watch is whether Black’s decision ends the recruitment on June 10 or leaves the door open heading into that June visit.