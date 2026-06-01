June Return in Play After Tarik Skubal Elbow Surgery

Tarik Skubal underwent successful elbow surgery on May 6 after left elbow pain scratched him from a start, and a return in June is now on the table as his rehab moves faster than expected. Detroit has not locked in an exact activation date, but the procedure removed a loose body from his elbow and early updates on his throwing progression have been encouraging, as detailed in this team update and this follow-up report.

Before he was shut down, Skubal had gone 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA in seven starts. Early reporting on the Tarik Skubal elbow surgery noted arthroscopic surgery for loose bodies in the left elbow, with a usual recovery window of roughly two to three months, according to the initial May 4 report.

MLB Tarik Skubal — MLB Stats Tarik Skubal 2026 WAR 1.54 FIP 2.08 Season History Season Key Stats 2026 1.54 WAR / 2.08 FIP 2025 6.64 WAR / 2.45 FIP 2024 5.96 WAR / 2.49 FIP

What doctors found in Skubal’s elbow

Follow-up details sharpened the picture for Detroit’s pitching outlook. Dr. Neal ElAttrache removed one loose body, and no additional structural damage was found in the elbow, based on post-surgery reporting from May 8.

That matters for the Tigers because the concern shifted from possible broader damage to a rehab buildup after Tarik Skubal elbow surgery. Skubal headed to Lakeland to begin that process, while A.J. Hinch held off on putting a firm date on his return, per Detroit’s post-op update.

Recovery moved fast right away

Within about a week, Skubal had already started throwing. The procedure was described as a NanoScope technique with a smaller incision and a less invasive approach than standard arthroscopy, according to his next rehab update.

Less than two weeks after surgery, Skubal said he was symptom-free and throwing bullpen sessions. Hinch also made clear the Tigers were not going to skip steps, as noted in the May 18 update. That steady buildup is why Tarik Skubal elbow surgery recovery has become such a close watch for Detroit.

Why June matters for Detroit

A June return would give Detroit a chance to get its ace back before the middle of the summer, but the club has stayed careful with its wording. Outside chatter has pointed to a possible return before the end of June, while the organization still has not announced a target date, as outlined in that timeline roundup.

The next checkpoint is simple: how quickly Skubal moves from bullpen work to facing hitters and building starter volume. Detroit’s staff can map the rotation more clearly once that step arrives. Until then, Tarik Skubal elbow surgery rehab remains a wait-and-see process built around each throwing step.