Jung Brothers Deliver a Mother’s Day Memory in Detroit

Sunday’s Mother’s Day matinee at Comerica Park became a family photo for the ages: Rangers third-baseman Josh Jung slugged a two-run homer off Tigers pitching in the 5th, while younger brother Jace Jung manned the hot corner for Detroit in their 6-1 loss to the Rangers. Their mom, Mary Jung, had just delivered the ceremonial first pitch; minutes later she watched Josh circle the bases and flash a heart gesture toward the family section. According to Elias Sports Bureau, it’s the first time since at least 1969 that a player homered against his brother’s club on Mother’s Day — and only the seventh brother-vs-brother matchup in the past 45 years.

TL;DR

Key Moments & Fan Context

Moment Why Tigers Fans Should Care Mary Jung delivers the game ball. – video Detroit’s broadcast cut to a standing-ovation; Comerica embraced the family vibe even with a Texas opponent. Josh’s two-run blast (5th inning). Put Texas up 3-1 and ultimately decided the game; a reminder that the Tigers’ bullpen can’t afford freebies against playoff teams. Brothers share third-base lineup cards. First sibling face-off in Detroit since Upton vs. Upton (2016 Braves vs. Tigers spring). Marks a milestone for the Tigers’ youth rebuild featuring Jace. Post-game quote — Mary: “My heart is just exploding.” Tigers’ social team pushed the soundbite; expect a Mother’s Day merch drop featuring both Jung jerseys.

Watching your sons play in @MLB on Mother’s Day? Priceless pic.twitter.com/gMuh3aNnD4 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 11, 2025

Three Takeaways Beyond the Box Score

Jace’s poise under spotlight. He went 1-for-4 with a sharp single and clean defense, hinting at staying power despite the emotional stakes. Sibling history lesson. The Mathews, Alou and Niekro brothers also homered on Mother’s Day—but never against each other. This game enters a tiny MLB club. Clubhouse chemistry signal. A national feel-good storyline boosts Detroit’s brand during a middling season; front office loves national eyeballs when courting free agents.

2025 Stat Snapshot

Player PA AVG / OBP / SLG HR RBI BB % K % wRC+ Jace Jung (DET) 47 .100 / .234 / .100 0 3 14.9 27.7 10 Josh Jung (TEX) 130 .316 / .395 / .474 4 10 10.8 17.7 150

Fan FAQs

No—Texas selected him 8th overall in 2019; Detroit snagged Jace at 12th in 2022.

Josh is under team control through 2027; a future Motor City reunion would require a blockbuster trade.

The Tigers open a three-game set against the Guardians on Tuesday; Jace is projected to hit sixth.

Brothers to Play Against Each Other on Mother’s Day, Last 45 Years: May 11, 2025 Jace and Josh Jung May 9, 2021 Lourdes Jr. and Yuli Gurriel May 11, 2003 Jolbert and Orlando Cabrera May 11, 1997 Vladimir and Wilton Guerrero May 14, 1989 Otis and Donell Nixon May 9, 1982 Hector and Jose Cruz May 11, 1980 Joe and Phil Niekro h/t @MLBNetwork research squad and @Slangsonsports

Written with AI assistance, fact-checked and contextualized by the DSN editorial desk.