Michigan RB Justice Haynes Gets Awful News

Michigan running back Justice Haynes is reportedly undergoing surgery to repair a lower extremity injury suffered during the Wolverines’ win over Michigan State.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Haynes sustained the injury in the Week 9 game against the Spartans and will have surgery but still hopes to return at some point this season.

Michigan star running back Justice Haynes is set to undergo surgery to repair a foot injury, sources tell @CBSSports.



Recovery timetable is TBD but the current hope is to get him back at some point this season. Leads P4 running backs with an average of 122 yards per game. pic.twitter.com/rj7swAj3ZC — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 2, 2025

In seven appearances this year, Haynes leads Michigan in rushing with 857 yards on 121 carries and 10 touchdowns. Fellow running back Jordan Marshall has 729 yards and eight touchdowns on 124 carries.

Haynes was seen on the sidelines last Saturday wearing a boot and using a scooter for mobility. Michigan has a bye this week before facing Northwestern, Maryland, and Ohio State to close out the regular season.