fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan RB Justice Haynes Gets Awful News

Grant Newsome Michigan Basketball AP Top 25 Andre Seldon Chase Taylor Julius Holly Semaj Morgan Amorion Walker Returns to Michigan Football Darius Morris Dies Michigan Basketball Derrick Moore Michigan Ohio State CJ Hester transfer Michigan Michigan NCAA punishment Justice Haynes Injury Update

Michigan running back Justice Haynes is reportedly undergoing surgery to repair a lower extremity injury suffered during the Wolverines’ win over Michigan State.

Grant Newsome Michigan Basketball AP Top 25 Andre Seldon Chase Taylor Julius Holly Semaj Morgan Amorion Walker Returns to Michigan Football Darius Morris Dies Michigan Basketball Derrick Moore Michigan Ohio State CJ Hester transfer Michigan Michigan NCAA punishment Justice Haynes Injury Update

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Haynes sustained the injury in the Week 9 game against the Spartans and will have surgery but still hopes to return at some point this season.

In seven appearances this year, Haynes leads Michigan in rushing with 857 yards on 121 carries and 10 touchdowns. Fellow running back Jordan Marshall has 729 yards and eight touchdowns on 124 carries.

Haynes was seen on the sidelines last Saturday wearing a boot and using a scooter for mobility. Michigan has a bye this week before facing Northwestern, Maryland, and Ohio State to close out the regular season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments