Justin Jefferson had nothing to say after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Detroit Lions 19-15 on Sunday at Ford Field. Alec Lewis, who covers the Vikings for The Athletic, reported that “Vikings WR Justin Jefferson declined comment through team spokesperson.”

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It was Minnesota’s first loss of the season. The Vikings drop to 6-1, and Detroit improves to 5-2 with the win.

Justin Jefferson Struggled Against the Detroit Lions Defense

Jefferson caught five passes for 33 yards and one touchdown on nine targets, his quietest receiving day of the season. For much of the afternoon, the Vikings offense could not get anything going against the Lions defense.

Jefferson did catch a one-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray in the second quarter, but he did not make much of an impact on the game otherwise. Jefferson will need to be better for the Vikings moving forward.

What Jefferson Said While Minnesota Was Unbeaten

The silence lands differently because of what Jefferson said last week, when the Vikings were still unbeaten and his production was down. “I definitely would love winning games over having that production,” he told reporters, describing “an in-between feeling” between wanting to be the best player in the league and wanting the numbers to show it.

That trade was easy to make while Minnesota kept winning. On Sunday, the Vikings did not.

A Brutal Vikings Schedule Ahead

Minnesota has a brutal schedule ahead. The next three games will be against the Buffalo Bills (6-1), the Green Bay Packers (5-3), and the San Francisco 49ers (6-1). There is a real chance the Vikings come out of that stretch with more losses on the board, and if they do, Jefferson would be better served answering the questions than walking past them.

Detroit had a bigger concern than the scoreboard coming out of the win, with linebacker Jack Campbell taken to a hospital for evaluation after a fourth-quarter tackle.