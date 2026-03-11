Oregon State Expected to Poach Top Michigan Assistant

There could soon be a new head coach leading the program at Oregon State Beavers men’s basketball.

According to a report from college basketball insider Pete Thamel, Justin Joyner, currently an assistant with Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball, is expected to be hired as Oregon State’s next head coach.

Joyner has spent the past two seasons on the staff of Michigan head coach Dusty May, helping guide the Wolverines through a dominant 2025–26 season. Michigan enters the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament as the No. 1 seed after finishing with a 19–1 conference record and a 29–2 overall mark, one of the best seasons in program history.

Before joining May in Ann Arbor, Joyner spent seven seasons at Saint Mary’s Gaels men’s basketball, working under longtime head coach Randy Bennett. During that stretch, he built a reputation as a strong recruiter and player-development coach while helping Saint Mary’s remain one of the top programs on the West Coast.

Joyner’s ties to the region reportedly made him a strong candidate for the job at Oregon State. If finalized, the hire would mark his first opportunity as a Division I head coach.

Meanwhile, Michigan remains focused on its postseason run. With the Wolverines playing their best basketball of the season, May’s team will look to carry its regular-season dominance into the Big Ten Tournament and beyond.